Majuli prepares for Raas Mahotsav, first-ever Deori-language Raaslila takes center stage

Jorhat, Oct 29: Majuli is gearing up for Raas Mahotsav, its most cherished cultural celebration. Though the grand festivities are yet to begin, the river island is already resonating with rehearsals of the divine tales of Lord Krishna, as Satra artists and local troupes prepare to take the stage.

The island is experiencing a mix of emotion and anticipation, as this will be the first Raas Mahotsav without beloved singer Zubeen Garg. His passing has left the state in deep grief, yet the people of Majuli are determined to preserve their timeless cultural identity by carrying forward the traditions that define them.

With centuries-old roots in Satra culture, Raas Mahotsav remains the most significant festival for Majuli. Even after facing recent floods and hardships, residents have unified for its successful organization.

The usually serene island has begun its annual transformation into a second Vrindavan where devotion, performance, and faith come alive.

This year, celebrations are set to take place across 12 Satra and more than 50 open-air stages, showcasing scenes from Krishna’s childhood to his victory over Kansa.

Artists of all ages are currently involved in extensive practice sessions to ensure a grand display of devotion when the festival begins.

A major highlight this year will be a unique three-day programme by the Ujoni Majuli Cultural Unity Forum, scheduled for November 4th, 5th, and 6th.

Nov 4 - Raaslila performed entirely in the Deori language for the first time

Nov 5 - Traditional Raaslila presentation

Nov 6 - Mahila Raas featuring an all-women cast

Sharing their excitement, one organiser said, “We have worked very hard to make this year’s celebrations special. For the first time, the full Sri Krishna Raas will be performed in the Deori language. We seek everyone’s blessings for its success.”

“This Deori Raas is a landmark moment for cultural inclusion. We welcome people from all over Assam to join us and witness this unique showcase”, another member added.

As Majuli continues its spirited preparations, the island stands ready to welcome devotees, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts to witness the cultural spectacle.