Majuli erosion study reveals 75 sq km land loss, 58 sq km deposition along Brahmaputra

Guwahati, April 8: A latest study conducted by the Pune-based Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS) on the erosion of Majuli island in Jorhat has revealed that there was continuous erosion near the confluence of Suhansiri and Brahmaputra (Maajor Chapori NC village), which extended from Katoni Goan Na-Satra to Banpuria.

"The CWPRS, Pune carried out a study on identification of potential erosion sites based on satellite imageries for Majuli island along the river Brahmaputra during October 2024. The conclusion of the technical report identified potential erosion sites based on satellite images for Majuli island along the Brahmaputra," an official from the Jal Shakti Ministry told The Assam Tribune here on Monday.

The Brahmaputra river reach of about 120 km along the Majuli island was considered for this study.

"There was major deposition observed in the region between Ratanpur Miri Gaon to Kathal Khowa Pim during 1989-1999. In the subsequent year of analysis, it was found that this deposition persisted and the riverbank was stable in this reach," the study, which was initiated by the Jal Shakti Ministry following extensive loss of landmass due to erosion in Majuli island, said.

CWPRS has carried out the studies based on satellite imageries for evolving protection measures for Majuli is land from flood and erosion of the river Brahmaputra.

"In this report, the vulnerable reaches of the river Brahmaputra have been identified and the protection measures should be designed taking into account the erosion and deposition pattern," the official added.

According to the study, the bank lines around the Kamalahari were found to be eroding initially from 1986-2009. "From 2009, it was observed that there was the migration of the river towards south contributing to deposition. During 2018-23, there was major deposition in this reach contributing an area of about 26 sq km. An area of around 75 sq im has been eroded and 58 sq km has been deposited from 1986 to 2023 along the right bank of the Brahmaputra," the findings revealed.

The yearly analysis during 2018-2023 indicated that there was no significant migration in the river reach apart from the area near Kamalabari. There was a significant deposition of about 27.47 square km near Kamalabari during the period 2021-2022