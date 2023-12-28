Majuli-bound ferry carrying 200 passengers stranded in Brahmaputra River

Jorhat, Dec 28: A ferry carrying as many as 200 passengers was stranded in the Brahmaputra River near Majuli on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the ferry, MV Sapteshwari, was heading towards Majuli from Nimati Ghat while carrying four-wheelers and two-wheelers along with 200 passengers.

MV Saptaeshwari ferry departed from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat at 8 am towards Kamalabari in Majuli, however, it got stuck in the middle of the river for at least half an hour.