Majuli, Barpeta Satra, Bordowa get ‘Historic Block’ status in Assam’s new land law amendment

Guwahati, Aug 22: The Assam cabinet has approved a significant amendment to the state’s land regulation law, introducing a new chapter focused on creating “Heritage Blocks” aimed at preserving the state’s cultural and historical sites.

This decision, taken during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, marks a crucial step towards safeguarding Assam's rich heritage.

Under this new provision, the entire Majuli Island, along with a 5-km radius around both Barpeta Satra and Bordowa Than in Battadrava, will be designated as “Heritage Blocks”.

“An area of 5 km surrounding any iconic structure over 250 years old will be designated as a Heritage Belt and Block. However, considering Majuli's immense historical significance, the entire district will be declared a Heritage Block," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

These areas will be subject to strict regulations, restricting the buying and selling of land to only those who have resided in the region for at least three generations.

The cabinet approved the inclusion of Chapter 12 in the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, which will formally establish these Heritage Belts and Blocks around iconic structures.

He added that had this law been implemented earlier, the environment around these historic sites could have been better preserved, calling this move a "historic moment for the state”.

In a further effort to protect the cultural identity of Assam's indigenous communities, the cabinet also decided to create micro-tribal belts and blocks.

These will be established in addition to the 12 existing belts and blocks in the state. Villages with over 80% Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) populations will be eligible for this designation, based on public demand.

To identify such villages, a cabinet committee has been formed and is expected to submit its findings by September 15.

This initiative is seen as a proactive measure to ensure the preservation of Assam’s diverse cultural landscape.

