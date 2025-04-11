Major scare at Majuli Afolamukh ghat as ferry collision sparks panic

Majuli, April 11: A major mishap was narrowly averted at the Afolamukh Ghat in Majuli on Friday when a ferry lost control and rammed into another ferry that was already docked at the ghat, triggering panic among passengers and halting ferry services at the busy crossing point.

According to eyewitness accounts, a ferry approaching the banks at speed struck a stationary ferry that was in the process of loading vehicles.

“There was chaos everywhere. People started shouting and scrambling for safety, but thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” said one of the stranded commuters at the ghat.

The crew on the docked ferry, which was hit, reported that they were in the process of loading vehicles and were blocked from moving due to another ferry, Padma, stationed behind them.

“We were busy loading vehicles when the ferry approached. There was no prior signal or communication asking us to vacate. At the last moment, someone from the incoming ferry yelled for us to move, but we couldn’t do anything with another ferry behind us,” a crew member explained.

The collision caused a complete halt to ferry operations at Afolamukh Ghat, leaving passengers stranded on both sides of the river. Authorities are yet to release an official statement, but initial reports suggest a lapse in communication and coordination between ferry operators.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the incident has raised serious concerns about ferry safety and traffic management at Majuli's river ghats.