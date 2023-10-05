Major road accident kills 2; injures 3 in Barpeta

Barpeta, Oct 5: A fatal road accident took place in Assam’s Barpeta Road where two people died on spot while three other received serious injuries.

As per sources, the incident occurred at National Highway 27 where a speeding dumper truck rammed down an Alto K10 on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased have been identified as Ritumani Roy and Nirmal Das of Sarbhog.

Meanwhile, the injured were immediately rushed to Barpeta Medical College for further treatment.