Major road accident in Barpeta, 1 killed, 2 injured

Barpeta, Jul 25: A horrific road accident took place on Sunday night at Batgaon in Barpeta. As per reports, an unidentified vehicle hit a two wheeler where one youth identified as Sujoy Karmakar died on spot while two other youths identified as Prakash Mondal and Biswajit Roy received serious injuries.

The three youths were travelling on a pulsar bike bearing registration number AS-15-S-9275 when they were being run over by an unidentified vehicle.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the police of Tarabari police station reached the spot and admitted the injured youths to Barpeta Medical College for further treatment and also started an investigation into the matter.