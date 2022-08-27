Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar takes over as Inspector General, Assam Rifles

Guwahati, Aug 27: Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar, YSM, SM, took over the reins of the Assam Rifles in Srikona, Silchar, as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Saturday. He took over the charge from Major General Ranjit Singh, SM, VSM, who proceeded on posting after successfully completing his tenure.

A release issued from the Public Relations cell of the office of the IGAR stated that Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar is a highly qualified and proficient officer with vast counter insurgency and counter terrorism experience.

He has taken part in Operation Hifazat, Operation Vijay (Kargil), Operation Rakshak and Operation Parakram. He was commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment and then volunteered for Para SF, which he later went on to command.

He is a post graduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and completed his Higher Command from the Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. He has also attended the prestigious National Defence Course in the USA.

The General Officer has previously commanded a Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC) and also served on important assignments at Army Headquarter, New Delhi.

On the other hand, the release said that during the tenure of Major General Ranjit Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), spanning across Tripura, Mizoram, South Assam and parts of Manipur, have witnessed many important events.

The General brought in momentous changes to efficiently curb insurgency, smoothly tackle the internal security situation, and execute civil action projects in the entire area.