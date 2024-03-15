Major fire guts several houses in Barpeta, fire brigade fails to reach site

Barpeta, Mar 15: A devastating fire outbreak on Friday shook the entire area of Kaurpara and Dhakalia Para villages in Barpeta's Howly.

As per sources, the fire first erupted at Fazlur Khan's residence in Kaurpara village, engulfing the entire house in flames.



Despite efforts by locals to douse the fire, poor road connectivity prevented the fire brigade from reaching the scene in time.



Eventually, the house was reduced to ashes, marking a tragic loss.



Similarly, another fire broke out in Dhakalia Para village, resulting in the destruction of four houses.



The intensity of the blaze rendered the affected homes uninhabitable, adding to the distress of the community.



The occurrence of two fire incidents in Howly on the same day has sent shockwaves throughout the area, prompting concerns about fire safety and emergency response measures.

