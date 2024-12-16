Major explosives seizure in South Salmara-Mankachar, police arrest one

Dhubri, Dec 16: In a significant operation, police in South Salmara-Mankachar district recovered a large cache of explosives during a late-night raid in Amtenga village, Barbilla, on Sunday night. The operation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Pratap Das, was carried out following a tip-off received earlier that evening.

The raid led to the recovery of 760 explosive sticks, 400 CDET ALFA detonators, and several other related materials. Among the items seized were 760 explosive sticks, neatly packed into 38 white polythene bags with 20 sticks each. Additionally, the police recovered 400 CDET ALFA detonators, 125 CDET ELECTRA immediate electric detonators, 55 bundles of blue explosive wires, three bundles of electric wires in red, blue, and black, six white cement packets, and tools like scissors and cutters used for handling explosives.









Source: AT image

Ijazul Miah, a 40-year-old resident of Amtenga, was arrested during the operation. During initial questioning, Miah revealed that the explosives were provided to him by an individual named Sangma, who had allegedly delivered the stockpile on Saturday in exchange for Rs. 70,000. Authorities are now working to trace the source of the explosives and determine their intended use.

ASP Pratap Das praised his team for their swift and effective action, highlighting the importance of neutralizing potential threats to public safety. “We have gathered information that Miah had been procuring these items from Meghalaya and storing them in his home. He was reportedly selling them, particularly to stone quarry operators, often without proper documentation,” said Das. He added that the investigation would continue to identify other individuals involved in the illegal trade and use of explosives.

Ijazul Miah remains in police custody, with authorities intensifying efforts to locate Sangma and any additional accomplices linked to the explosives' procurement and distribution.

This operation has raised serious concerns about the presence and movement of explosives in the region, prompting authorities to tighten security measures. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the operation and its possible links to other illegal activities.The operation followed a tip-off and has raised concerns about illegal explosives trading and security threats in the region.

By Correspondent