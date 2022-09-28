Major drug haul in Cachar: drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized

SILCHAR, SEPT 28: In a major catch, Cachar Police intercepted a sumo vehicle at a place in Dholai in Cachar district. The vehicle was coming from Mizoram bearing registration number of Sonitpur district. The police seized a huge quantity of suspected YABA tablets wrapped in packets and apprehended at least seven persons including woman and a minor.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that the estimated market value of the seizures narcotic tablets would be nearly Rs 200 crore and further investigation is in progress . "We are investigating the case and the . Prima facie investigation released that they hail from Churachandpur district of Manipur and they were coming from Mizoram, heading futher through this part of Barak Valley," the SP told media persons. Additional SP Headquarter Subrata Sen, DSP Headquarter KK Das accompanied the SP in the seizure.





Meanwhile Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also hailed the efforts of Cachar Police for the drugs haul. In a tweet, Dr Sarma said, "In a special operation conducted by @cacharpolice at Dholai, 4 lakh Yaba tablets have been seized from a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state. Compliments to @assampolice for its excellent work in combating the menace of drugs."



