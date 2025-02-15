Major drug busts in Mariani and Panigarh, Assam Police seize narcotics

Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam Police carried out two significant operations in Mariani and Panigarh, leading to the arrest of drug peddlers and seize of a large quantity of narcotics.

In Jorhat’s Mariani, a police team led by the Jorhat Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Mariani Circle Police Officer raided Nakshari Machkhowa Mistry village on Friday night.

The operation led to the arrest of Hanif Ali, a long-time drug supplier in the region. Authorities seized 34.12 grams of drugs, 197 banned intoxicants, and 221 grams of ganja from his residence.

Hanif Ali, now in custody at Mariani Police Station, admitted to the media that these substances were procured by individuals from Nagaland. "I don't directly bring these items, others bring it. I only take commission. The Naga people bring for me. I never sell in Assam, there is no one who take drugs here. I take the drugs, cannot live without taking it.'

Investigations are ongoing to identify his wider network.

Meanwhile, in another significant breakthrough, Sribhumi police in Panigarh recovered 7,600 YABA tablets. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the operation, commending the police for their relentless efforts in combating drug trafficking in the state.

These back-to-back busts highlight Assam Police’s continued commitment to eradicating the drug menace. Authorities are intensifying their crackdown, ensuring that those involved in illegal drug activities are brought to justice.