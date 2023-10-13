Major catastrophe prevented as LPG-carrying vehicle ignites on Assam highway

Guwahati, Oct 13: A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly averted in Assam's Cachar district when a vehicle carrying LPG cylinders caught fire on the National Highway that links Silchar to Haflong.

The incident occurred at Moinarband, and could have been disastrous.

The vehicle, en route from Borkhola to Silchar, faced a dangerous situation when one of its rear tires burst late on Thursday night.

What seemed like a manageable problem took a dire turn when sparks from the ruptured tire ignited a fire that rapidly spread throughout the vehicle.

The driver made a valiant attempt to quell the flames using his portable fire extinguisher, but his efforts proved futile.

Later, local residents swiftly contacted the fire services, prompting a rapid response from multiple fire tenders.

The firefighters managed to arrive at the scene promptly and skillfully extinguished the raging inferno. Their swift and coordinated efforts prevented a potential catastrophe, averting a disaster that could have had severe consequences for the area.