Maibang Tunnel on NH 27 turns ‘death trap’, motorists allege negligence

Haflong, March 7: A tunnel along the Lumding-Silchar stretch of National Highway 27 in Dima Hasao district has reportedly turned into a death trap, with motorists alleging severe negligence and lack of maintenance.

The 1.100-kilometre-long tunnel near Maibang, constructed as part of the East-West Corridor project, is currently in a dangerously dilapidated condition.

Large craters have developed inside the tunnel, and several portions of the road surface are badly damaged. Drivers claim that frequent accidents have occurred due to the poor condition of the road.

The four-lane highway project, undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India, has been under construction for nearly two decades.

However, locals and transporters allege that the stretch between Lumding and Silchar remains incomplete.

Truck drivers plying the route have expressed strong resentment. One driver, who has been operating on this road for 16 years, said that even today, the construction between Lumding and Banderkhal is barely 60 per cent complete.

He further alleged that there is no proper lighting inside the Maibang tunnel, making night travel extremely risky.

Drivers travelling on the Guwahati–Haflong–Silchar–Agartala route say the condition of the road from Lumding to Dima Hasao district is especially poor, with deep potholes posing serious threats to heavy vehicles.

Another major concern raised by transporters is the condition of the toll gate near Lumding. Drivers allege that despite paying toll charges – Rs 560 for a 16-wheeler truck – there are no basic facilities such as drinking water or toilets at the toll plaza.

It may be mentioned that the responsibility for repairing the Maibang tunnel stretch was reportedly assigned in August 2024 to a construction firm named DC Ajmera. However, according to allegations, repair work has yet to begin.

There are also claims that the contractor sublet the work to another Guwahati-based firm.

While four-lane highway projects have reportedly been completed in neighbouring states such as Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, drivers question why the work along this crucial stretch passing through Dima Hasao remains unfinished even after 15 years.

Transporters and local residents have now urged the authorities concerned to immediately repair and restore the Lumding-Silchar NH-27 stretch to prevent further accidents and ensure safe travel.