Assam

Mahashivratri: Two dead at Bhuban Hills in Cachar

By Staff Correspondent
Mahashivratri: Two dead at Bhuban Hills in Cachar
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Cachar, Feb 19: At least two persons have been reported to be dead at Bhubhan Hills during the Mahashivratri celebrations, police informed.

According to senior police officials, one person identified to be a resident of Dholai constituency died owing to cardiac arrest, while body of another person who was allegedly missing in the crowd was recovered from the vicinity.

Cachar Additional SP Subrata Sen said that even as it has been a sea of devotees with over 5 lakh people turning up at the Bhuvan Hills to offer prayers to Lord Shiva , security arrangements have been kept tight and no untoward incident has been reported.

