Mahanavami draws huge crowds to Nalbari’s Bilweshwar Temple, rituals echo ancient legacy

Nalbari, Oct 1: The centuries-old Shri Shri Bilweshwar Temple at Belshor in Nalbari witnessed a huge crowd on Maha Navami, as age-old rituals were performed to honour Goddess Durga.

Established during the reign of Raja Nagakshar, the temple is one of Lower Assam’s most revered Shaktipeeths, known for its distinct blend of Shaiva and Shakti traditions.

Unlike other Durga Pujas, no idol is installed here. Instead, the goddess is symbolically represented by a branch of the banana tree, in accordance with Vedic customs and worship continues till Vijaya Dashami.

Temple committee member, Diganta Mena said, “The auspicious day of Maha Navami at Bilweshwar Dewal is famous not only in Assam but across India. We expect over five lakh devotees to gather despite inclement weather.”

This year, more than 40 buffaloes were offered by devotees. While some were ritually sacrificed as part of centuries-old traditions, others were symbolically dedicated and released. Goats, ducks and other offerings also formed part of the customary observances.

Security measures have been heightened to manage the massive turnout, with devotees arriving from across Assam.

In a special gesture, the Bilweshwar Dewal Durga Puja Committee paid homage to late cultural icon Zubeen Garg and announced that another remembrance will be held after the festivities.

“We demand the strictest punishment for those responsible for the singer’s death,” Mena added.

41st Barbari Bathou Puja underway

Meanwhile, in Baksa district, the 41st Barbari Bathou Puja is underway with great enthusiasm. The eight-day festival has evolved into a major cultural and religious attraction in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), drawing thousands of visitors.

Alongside prayers, the celebration features cultural programmes, competitions and entertainment, including traditional Boro prayers, Biya Naam, dance and song contests.

“This year we have prohibited alcohol and other substances to maintain discipline. We invite people from all communities—Assamese, Bodo, Muslims and others—to join the celebrations,” said a committee member.

The Bathou Puja will continue till Vijaya Dashami, featuring performances by local artistes such as Phukan Boro on October 4 and Usha Boro from Chirang.