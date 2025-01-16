State hosts 25 foreign delegates from Myanmar, Thailand & China on Magh Bihu

Guwahati, Jan 16: As Assam got immersed in the spirit of Magh Bihu, beginning with the Uruka, the eve of Magh Bihu, at least 25 foreign guests hailing from Myanmar, Thailand and China joined in the festivities in Nou Chowdang, a Tai Ahom village near Lengeri, some 35 km from here during the Uruka feast on January 13.

The guests who also savoured the traditional delicacies served to them also relished haaj, the traditional rice beer of the Ahom community besides partaking in the bhoj- bhat with the local Ahom community during the night. The villagers including the youth and children of Nou Chowdang also performed ethnic dances and showcased their cultural heritage through various activities.

The foreign guests who reportedly belong to the larger Tai race are in the state to attend the first International Tai Youth Festival 2025 in Tengakhat. The international event will be held in conjunction with the 3rd Tai Ethnic Festival among the seven Tai ethnic groups of the Northeast under the banner of the United Tai Ethnic Socio-Cultural Organization (UTESCO) from January 21. The non-profit organization - Society for Tai Ahom Resurgence (STAR) - is coordinating with UTESCO to host the first International Tai Youth Festival, informed Sanjib Rajkonwar, chief secretary of the organizing committee of the 3rd Tai Ethnic Festival.

According to the organizers, the seven Tai ethnic communities of the Northeast who will be taking part in the Tai Ethnic Festival includes Tai Ahom, Tai Phake, Tai Khamti, Tai Aiton, Tai Khamyang, Tai Turung and Tai Lai of Manipur. The dominant Meitei ethnic group of Manipur has also shown keen interest in combining with the larger Tai gathering in Tengakhat, informed Rajkonwar.

The organizers of the International Tai Youth Festival 2025 have also invited the ambassadors of Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. As learned, among the foreign guests who have already arrived, at least four are royal princesses of the lineage of Mong Mao ruler Sukhranphaa, the brother of Siu-Ka-Pha who came to Assam.

Meanwhile in Margherita, a 40-member delegation from Sri Lanka, Ghana, Laos, Myanmar and Malaysia visited the Margherita Buddha Vihar premises on Sunday on an official tour.

The visit was part of the 'Charaideo Mahotsav', a cultural event held from January 9-11.

The team was received by the people of Margherita and the visit highlighted the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between the participating countries and India.

The ambassador of Laos expressed deep appreciation for the hospitality, love, care, and affection shown by the people of Margherita, noting that this gesture would strengthen the bond between the two countries.

During the visit, the foreign members were treated with traditional Singpho and Tai Khamti cuisine, offering them a taste of the region's rich cultural heritage.

Gyanowada Bhikkhu, head monk of Margherita Buddha Vihar thanked the foreign delegation. The visit has been hailed as a step forward in fostering deeper international relations and promoting cross-cultural understanding.