Madhya Pradesh CM visits Kaziranga, explores inter-state animal exchange plan

Kaziranga, Oct 5: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, visited UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park, known globally for its successful conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros.

Accompanied by his wife and senior officials, Yadav took a jeep safari through the Bagori range of the park and interacted with forest staff and rangers.

“The Chief Minister witnessed the park’s natural beauty and inquired about ongoing wildlife conservation measures,” said an official accompanying him.

Yadav also fed sugarcane to elephants from the Forest Department and participated in the symbolic release of a python into its natural habitat.

Sharing moments from his visit on microblogging site, Yadav wrote, “In the proximity of nature, with a resolve for the conservation and nurturing of wildlife, today we visited the renowned Kaziranga National Park in Assam and released a python into its natural habitat.”

Speaking to the press, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister lauded Assam’s model of wildlife preservation, particularly its efforts in protecting elephants and rhinos.

“Kaziranga is a remarkable example in animal conservation. Over the past two years, the elephant population in Madhya Pradesh has increased to more than 70. Our officials will learn a lot from the conservation practices here,” Yadav said.

He further revealed plans to discuss a potential animal exchange programme with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“We have species like gaur and gharial in Madhya Pradesh, while Assam has over 3,000 single-horned rhinos and a strong wild buffalo population. An exchange initiative would help both states enhance biodiversity and conservation efforts,” he added.

Later in the day, Yadav is scheduled to meet a group of investors at a hotel in Guwahati as part of his official visit.

In a parallel development marking World Animal Day, Kaziranga National Park welcomed a newborn elephant calf.

Kuwari, one of the park’s elephants, gave birth to a healthy female calf, which has been named “Mayabini” in honour of the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Announcing the news on social media, Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “The name ‘Mayabini’ symbolises new life, hope, and harmony in the wild. It also carries emotional significance for the people of Assam as a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s artistic legacy.”

The name draws inspiration from Garg’s timeless song Mayabini, featured in the 2001 Assamese film Daag. Since the singer’s recent passing, the song has become an anthem of remembrance and nostalgia across Assam.