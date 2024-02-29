Madhusudan Ojah Memorial Conference Hall inaugurated at Pragjyotish College

Guwahati, Feb 29: Madhusudan Ojah Memorial Conference Hall was inaugurated in Guwahati’s Pragjyotish College on Wednesday.

The hall was donated by the family members of the late Madhusudan Ojah, who was a mathematics lecturer at Pragjyotish College and retired as vice principal of the college on March 31, 1992.



He is survived by his wife, Smti Ambalika Ojah, one daughter, Dr. Jyotika Ojah and his two sons, Sri Utpal Ojah and Sri Santanu Ojah.



The present principal of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Dr. Achyut Baishya, is his son-in-law.



The whole initiative of the family came to a successful completion with the inauguration of the hall today due to the constant support and encouragement of the principal of the college, Dr Manoj Kumar Mahanta.



The event was graced by the Governing Body President of the college, Dr. Jagadindra Ray Choudhury, family and relatives of the Ojah family, together with teaching and non-teaching staff and the students of Pragjyotish College.

