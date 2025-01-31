Madhupur Festival concludes with divine grandeur in Cooch Behar

Dhubri, Jan 31: The three-day Madhupur Festival, a celebration of devotion, culture, and the legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, concluded on Friday with a grand closing ceremony at Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra in Coochbehar, West Bengal.

The festival, which began on January 29, on the sacred occasion of Tirobhava Tithi of Govinda Atai Prabhu, the first Satradhikar of Madhupur Dham Satra, drew thousands of devotees from Assam and West Bengal.

The final day of the festival was marked by an atmosphere of deep spirituality and communal harmony. The Madhupur Satra courtyard resonated with the chants of Naam Prasanga and the rhythmic beats of traditional dances, as devotees gathered to pay homage to the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva and the Vaishnavite tradition.

The day commenced with a grand Bhagawat procession at 9 AM, symbolising the unity of faith and culture. This was followed by the hoisting of religious flags, a sapling plantation drive, and the distribution of Prasad.

The Thio Naam rituals further deepened the spiritual experience for the attendees. In the evening, a seminar on Vaishnavite religion and Samanta Sankardeva was held, featuring prominent Satradhikars and scholars from Assam and West Bengal.

Amalendu Chakraborty delivered an enlightening discourse on the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva, while Dr. Dibyajyoti Mahanta unveiled a memorial book dedicated to the festival, chronicling its historical and spiritual significance.

The cultural programme that followed was a visual and auditory feast, showcasing the rich heritage of the region. Performances of Krishna dance, Jhumur dance, Bhor Taal dance, folk songs, and Ankiya Natak captivated the audience, highlighting the enduring influence of Vaishnavite culture on the arts.

Speaking to reporters, Deka Satradhikar Madhav Dev Mahanta expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his unwavering support in organising the Madhupur Festival.

He emphasised the need for infrastructural development of the Madhupur Satra, urging the Assam government to take proactive steps to preserve and upgrade the Satras located in West Bengal.

Mahanta also made a heartfelt appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Sarma to establish Shakha Satras in various districts of Assam under the name of Madhupur Satra.According to him, this initiative would not only honour the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva but also strengthen the Vaishnavite culture and its teachings across the region.

The Madhupur Festival concluded on a spiritually uplifting note, leaving devotees enriched and inspired. The event not only celebrated the divine teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva but also reinforced the cultural and spiritual bonds between Assam and West Bengal, ensuring that the light of Vaishnavite faith continues to shine brightly for generations to come.