Madani controversy ‘manufactured by BJP, CM Sarma & Ajmal’, alleges AJP chief

Guwahati, August 25: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has levelled a serious allegation that Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) leader Maulana Mehmood Madani and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma share an “internal understanding” aimed at creating fresh controversy in Assam’s political landscape.

Addressing the press on Monday, Gogoi claimed that the ruling BJP has been attempting to generate a communal atmosphere in the state but has failed to do so effectively.

According to him, the party is now seeking a polarising figure to fill the void left by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who, he argued, has become “politically irrelevant”.

“The BJP could not exploit Ajmal’s presence in past elections. That is why they now need a new face. By making Madani relevant in Assam, the BJP hopes to achieve that,” Gogoi alleged.

His remarks came amid a raging controversy over Madani’s recent comments on Assam’s eviction drives, which drew sharp reactions from Sarma, BJP leaders and several other organisations. The JUH, in turn, issued a statement demanding the Chief Minister’s removal.

Gogoi also sought to highlight Madani’s political connections with the BJP. He pointed out that Madani was elected to Parliament on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket — a party with historical ties to the BJP and its predecessor, the Janata Dal.

He further alleged that Madani’s proximity to the BJP leadership dates back to the Gujarat earthquake of 2001, when the JUH played a major role in reconstruction efforts.

“Since then, Madani and Narendra Modi have shared an understanding. Later, in 2017, a Jamiat delegation led by Madani met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, and Ajmal was part of that team,” Gogoi claimed.

He added that Ajmal and Madani were childhood friends, having studied together at Darul Uloom Deoband, and alleged that both continue to maintain close personal ties.

“Ajmal, Madani and the BJP have long-standing relations. What we are witnessing today is a carefully orchestrated attempt to make Madani relevant in Assam through a tacit understanding between Ajmal and Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Gogoi said.