Lurinjyoti Gogoi takes on BJP’s Chakradhar in high-stakes Khowang contest

Dibrugarh, March 26: The electoral contest in the Khowang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) is shaping into a high-stakes and multi-cornered battle, drawing significant political attention across Upper Assam.

At the centre of the contest is Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the opposition alliance nominee, who is attempting to unseat two-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chakradhar Gogoi.

The race has gained further complexity with the entry of former Congress leader Biju Dowerah as an independent candidate, alongside Dr Prabhakar Das, a pathologist-turned-social worker, who is now making his electoral debut.

Their presence has added new layers of local dynamics, identity politics, and grassroots mobilization to what was initially seen as a direct contest between the BJP and the opposition alliance.

The BJP, which has held the constituency for the past decade, is relying on its extensive grassroots organizational network and the incumbent’s sustained engagement with voters.

Chakradhar Gogoi, who has represented Khowang for two consecutive terms, has placed development at the core of his campaign. He maintains that improvements in infrastructure, public services, and welfare delivery have strengthened the party’s connection with the electorate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“People will vote for development,” the incumbent has asserted in his outreach efforts.

In contrast, the AJP is seeking to capitalize on what it describes as growing discontent against the sitting MLA. Party leaders point to sporadic opposition in parts of the constituency in recent months, suggesting the presence of an anti-incumbency undercurrent.

The party is attempting to consolidate this sentiment while amplifying regional identity issues.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s candidature has added weight to the opposition’s campaign. A prominent regional figure, he had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Dibrugarh as part of an opposition alliance but lost to senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal.

Despite the setback, the AJP remains optimistic, citing encouraging performance in several segments of the Khowang area during the parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile, Biju Dowerah’s entry as an independent candidate has introduced a strong local-versus-non-local narrative into the contest. Having briefly joined the Raijor Dal with expectations of securing a party ticket, Dowerah exited following differences over candidature.

He is now campaigning on the slogan “Chalani Hatao, Local Bachao” (Remove non-native, protect native), arguing that voters should elect a local representative. His campaign also seeks to tap into sections of the traditional support base of the Indian National Congress by invoking regional sentiment.

Adding another dimension is the candidature of Dr Prabhakar Das, who is backed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and supported by a faction led by Rejan Horo of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA).

Known for his grassroots initiatives in health and education across tea garden communities and rural Assam, Dr Das is aiming to translate his social work into political outreach.

It must be mentioned here that the Khowang LAC was earlier known as the Moran constituency and was officially renamed in 2023 following a delimitation exercise.