Lumding DRM inspects Vande Bharat rake at Kamakhya pit line

Hojai, Feb 18: On February 16, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Lumding Division carried out a comprehensive inspection of the the Vande Bharat Express train rake at the pit line at Kamakhya.

The inspection was aimed at thoroughly reviewing maintenance standards, safety protocols, and the overall operational readiness of the train set to ensure reliable and comfortable passenger services.

During the visit, the DRM and accompanying officials closely examined key mechanical components, braking systems, electrical equipment, onboard safety features, fire protection systems, and the general cleanliness and upkeep of the coaches.

Particular emphasis was placed on verifying strict adherence to prescribed maintenance procedures and established quality benchmarks.

Railway authorities stated that regular inspections of this nature are essential for sustaining operational excellence and enhancing service reliability.

The review also assessed preparedness for smooth day-to-day operations and evaluated whether all technical and safety parameters are being consistently met.

Technical and maintenance personnel present at the pit line interacted with the DRM and received guidance on strengthening coordination, ensuring timely upkeep, and maintaining rigorous safety compliance.

Officials noted that such proactive measures help reinforce passenger confidence and support continuous improvement in service standards.

The inspection forms part of the broader modernization and safety enhancement initiatives undertaken by Indian Railways to uphold high standards of performance and passenger comfort across its network.