Lumding Civil Hospital crumbles a year after opening, leaving patients in distress

Hojai, Dec 11: In the heart of Lumding, where ordinary people still cling to the hope of basic and dignified medical care, the civil hospital now stands as a stark reminder of how a public institution can fail those who need it the most.

The Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Sub-Divisional Hospital, inaugurated with much pride in March 2024, was expected to ease the burden of thousands of families. But in just one year, the building – meant to be a symbol of progress – has begun to show alarming signs of decay. Deep cracks have surfaced along its walls, corridors, and even near patient areas.

The internal condition is equally disheartening. The two lifts, installed for the ease of patients and staff, have remained out of service for months. As a result, seriously ill patients are being carried up via the stairs, often by the struggling family members or overworked staff.

Locals claimed that many of them have been avoiding coming back to the hospital due to the absence of basic facilities.

“At the X-ray department, scenes of helplessness unfold every day. Patients stand in long queues for hours, but the room remains locked, and no technician appears to operate the machine. Some patients return home untreated; others wait from morning to afternoon, hoping someone will eventually show up. The lack of accountability has turned a simple diagnostic step into a painful ordeal,” alleged a local.

These repeated failures have pushed the people of Lumding into deep distress. The hospital, meant to provide relief, has instead become a place of disappointment. Families feel abandoned by a system that appears to be running without supervision, discipline, or compassion.





ANN Service