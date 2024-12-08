LTPS employees protest against govt’s alleged move to power sector privatisation

Sivasagar, Dec. 8: The employees of Lakwa Thermal Power Station (LTPS), Maibela on Friday staged a demonstration against the alleged government move to privatize the power sector in stages across the country.

The demonstration was conducted in response to the nationwide call given by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers, and Pensioners Associations.

The employees and engineers raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded rollback of the privatization policy.

The employees and engineers of LTPS extended full support to power employees unions in different States of India in this regard.

Expressing solidarity with the power station employees and engineers in Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh, the leaders of the protesting employees said that the government of India's privatization policies since 1991-92 have not yielded results. In the name of reconstruction, ASEB has been divided into four companies, and a move towards privatisation, has led to the rapid increase in power tariffs for the common people.

Further, the protesters said that the government is working with an agenda to privatize the Damodar Valley Corporation and segregation of Rajasthan Electricity Board also to augment its privatization policy.