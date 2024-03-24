LS Polls: Uday Shankar Hazarika to be Congress candidate from Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Mar 24: The Congress party released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday and the party will field Uday Shankar Hazarika for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

A few months ago, Hazarika left the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress and he will be contesting against Pradan Baruah of the BJP during the elections.



Furthermore, the 4th list also includes the names of candidates from Manipur and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singh will contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, UP Congress President Ajay Rai has been nominated as the candidate from Varanasi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha.



























