LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Assam on April 17

Guwahati, April 10: As the poll campaign kicks off in the state for the first phase of general elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the state for a poll rally on April 17.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning for Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat and Congress’ allied party candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Assam Jatiya Parishad) in Dibrugarh.

Earlier on April 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Assam to attend a mega poll rally in Lakhimpur and held a road show in Tinsukia.

It may be mentioned that Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in three phases in the state, i.e., April 19, 26, and May 7.