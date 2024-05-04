LS Polls: Dry Days declared from May 5 to 7 in Kamrup Metro

Guwahati, May 4: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner has declared a dry day from 5 p.m. on May 5 until 5 p.m. on May 7.

During this period, the consumption, supply and sale of liquor have been completely banned in the district. Besides, orders have been issued to close down all types of liquor wholesale and retail outlets, bars, etc.



Violation of the rules laid down by any person or entity shall result in appropriate action under Section 135(c) of the People's Representatives Act, 1951 and the Excise Act, the order said.



It may be mentioned that the district administration has declared a dry day in Kamrup Metropolitan District for the counting of votes on June 4, 2024.



Meanwhile, the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will begin at 7 a.m. on May 7, 2024, and conclude at 5 p.m.

