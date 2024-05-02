LS Polls: Dry Day declared from May 5 to 7 in Assam's Bajali

Patacharkuchi, May 2: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, Bajali District Commissioner and district election officer Mridul Kumar Das has declared a 48-hour dry day from May 5 to 7.

The order, signed by the district commissioner, stated that a dry day has been declared at Bajali for 48 hours, from 5 pm on May 5 pm to 5 pm on May 7.

All types of liquor sale outlets should be closed during the specified period, the order said.

“The possession of any intoxicants of any person or group of persons is strictly prohibited and a total ban is imposed on sale of liquor, giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of alike nature at a hotel, eating within the areas covered by the aforementioned Parliamentary Constituency,” the order reads.

It may be mentioned that Assam is set to enter the final stage of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The polling will be conducted in four Lok Sabha constituencies.











