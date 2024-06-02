LS polls: Biswanath all set for counting day on June 4

Biswanath, June 2: With the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Biswanath district administration in Assam is all set for the counting day on June 4.

The preparations are for the counting of votes for Biswanath and Behali Assembly constituencies under Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency.

District Commissioner (DC) Dr Neha Yadav informed that the commissioner’s office will have two counting halls with 12 tables each for Biswanath and Behali.

Biswanath’s votes will be counted in 19 rounds while Behali’s votes will be counted in 15 rounds, she informed.



