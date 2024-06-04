LS poll: Gaurav Gogoi, Bijuli Kalita leading in Assam

Guwahati, June 4: As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections begins across the country, Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi are leading in Jorhat and Guwahati parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

According to the latest data available on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website, Gaurav Gogoi is leading with 21,324 votes against the BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi as the trailing candidate in Jorhat constituency, while Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading with 9,070 votes against Congress’ Mira Borthakur Goswami in Guwahati constituency until 10.30 am.

In the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, Congress’ Rakibul Hussain is leading with 66,030 votes against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal as the trailing candidate, while Congress’ Pradyut Bordoloi is leading in the Nagaon constituency against the BJP's Suresh Borah with 10,632 votes.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat with 41,577 votes, against Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the trailing candidate. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury is leading with 20,872 votes against Congress’ Deep Bayan.

In Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Dilip Saikia is leading with 12,920 votes against Congress’ Madhab Rajbangshi as trailing candidate, while BJP’s Amarsing Tisso is leading with 1,451 votes against Independent candidate J.I. Kathar as trailing candidate in Diphu.

Furthermore, BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is leading with 34,834 votes in Kaziranga, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Joyanta Basumatary is leading with 5,088 votes in Kokrajhar seat, BJP’s Pradan Baruah is leading with 33,413 votes in Lakhimpur seat, BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya is leading with 24,750 votes in Silchar seat, and BJP’s Ranjit Dutta is leading with 54,804 votes in Sonitpur seat.