LPG price hike: AASU slams 'anti-people' move, demands immediate rollback

Guwahati, Apr 9: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has come down heavily on the Central Government's decision to hike the price of each domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50. Terming the move as 'anti-people', the student body has demanded its immediate rollback. AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan accused the Centre of burdening the common man at a time when prices of essential commodities are already soaring.

"The government has unleashed cruelty upon the people by raising the cost of a cooking gas cylinder by Rs 50. This decision comes amid the Assam Government's complete failure to control rising prices of daily essentials," the students' body said.

AASU warned that such measures are making life increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens and urged the government to reconsider its decision in the interest of the public.

The student body also hinted at launching democratic protests if the price hike is not withdrawn soon.

Earlier, on Monday, the centre hiked the price of LPG cylinders by Rs. 50. The gas price has been increased for both Ujjwala and general category customers.

The price of the 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from ₹803 to ₹853 for general users and from ₹503 to ₹553 per cylinder for users under the Ujjwala scheme.

Notably, the government also increased excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, and clarified that the retail prices won't be affected.