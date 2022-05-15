Lottery based selection conducted for admission to Adarsha Vidyalaya in Chirang

KOKRAJHAR, May 15: In view of smooth conduct of admission process for class-I and class-VI students in Adarsha Vidyalaya of Bhumkipara under Borobazar block in Chirang district, a lottery based selection was conducted at its premises on May 14.

The selection process was conducted in the presence of Chirang Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, Bijni Civil Sub-Divisional Officer Rahul Gupta, Circle Officer of Bijni Revenue Circle Maria Tanim, Assistant Commissioner Pratisha Dutta, Inspector of Schools Bijay Baishnab, other officials of education department, parents and guardians of the students.

It may be stated that a total of 463 applications for class-I and 459 applications for class-VI were received during the admission process. During the scrutiny, 226 applications were rejected and 237 were found eligible for class-I and for class-IV, 95 were rejected and 364 were found eligible.

Yet these figures were quite higher than the availability of seat capacity for both the classes. So after coming to a consensus, a lottery based draw was conducted, through which 80 students each for both the classes were selected.