LoP Debabrata Saikia writes to PM, seeks probe into KAAC CEM house arson

Guwahati, Dec 25: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has demanded an inquiry into the recent arson of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang’s house, besides what he termed as ‘suspected destruction of evidence’.

Saikia has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“I am writing to inform you of a serious accusation against Tuliram Ronghang, the CEM of the KAAC. The allegations raised necessitate your immediate intervention to maintain the rule of law, protect constitutional processes, and ensure accountability in Karbi Anglong. On December 22, 2025, amidst heated protests by angry protesters demanding the protection of PGR/VGR land in Karbi Anglong, the situation escalated, resulting in the arson of Tuliram Ronghang’s home in Dongkamokam, West Karbi Anglong. This led to clashes between the police and protesters, the imposition of a curfew, and the deployment of a large number of police personnel,” Saikia stated.

He added that the residents have informed that Tuliram Ronghang had requested a meeting with the Karbi Students’ Union (KSU) and other individuals engaged in a hunger strike to discuss matters on December 22.

“On the night of December 21, he organized a dinner party. During this dinner, he ordered the police to forcibly remove the protesters. Afterwards, at approximately 3 am, the protesters were moved to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), despite the presence of Diphu Medical College & Hospital nearby, on the grounds of a health evaluation. Reportedly, this incident intensified local tensions, and the protests became violent. After his home was set ablaze, Ronghang immediately demolished it with a bulldozer. This house was an important piece of evidence for the investigation into ‘Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter’ (Section 287 of the BNS), ‘Mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc.’ (Section 326 of the BNS), ‘Rioting’ (Section 191 of the BNS), ‘Assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc.’ (Section 195 of the BNS), and other related offenses. Reportedly, the house was demolished with the help of a bulldozer without waiting for police forensic examination or a judicial order under the CrPC,” Saikia stated.

He alleged that this act creates a serious suspicion of the destruction of evidence under Section 241 of the BNS.

“Since there are significant allegations of corruption against Tuliram Ronghang locally, it is suspected that the house was demolished to hide any documents related to corruption. Demolishing the crime scene before any judicial inquiry violates the CrPC order for evidence preservation, forensic collection, and custody. The police administration has not mentioned the search for the debris, videography, or analysis of the debris, which increases the speculation that any documents or black money related to corruption are being hidden from the law,” Saikia stated.

He sought an immediate inquiry under a judicial or district magistrate to investigate the arson and destruction, investigate the destruction of evidence, ascertain the administration’s role, and mandate an urgent report.

He said the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides a special privilege to the tribal people to protect their unique culture, identity, and land rights.

“The Central government provides direct financial aid to the areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Therefore, the Central government should take a firm role in the investigation of allegations of corruption involving those funds. The incident of Tuliram Ronghang running a bulldozer on the crime scene in Dongkamokam has weakened the public trust and the governance system of Karbi Anglong. Hence, your immediate intervention in this matter will re-strengthen the public’s trust in India’s judicial institutions and ensure constitutional supremacy,” Saikia stated in his letter to Prime Minister Modi.





By

Staff Reporter