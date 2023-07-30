Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurates new Assam Assembly building

Guwahati, July 30: The new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly was inaugurated today by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, among others.





As per reports, the new Assembly complex is spread across 10 acres of land and has the main building, which will accommodate the House and annexe buildings for administrative and other sections, according to the officials.

The foundation for the new complex was estimated at Rs 351 crore. Officials informed that the next sitting of the House, scheduled for September, will be held in the new building and it will be a paperless one. The new House has a seating capacity of 180 lawmakers. The current strength of the Assembly is 129 MLAs.







