Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sarbananda Sonowal to emerge victorious in Dibrugarh seat

Guwahati, June 4: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is on his way to emerge victorious in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

According to the latest data, Sarbananda Sonowal received 6,69,253 votes, leading against Gogoi, who received 4,03,212 out of total 12,35,418 votes till 3.40 pm.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates Rakibul Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi are on their way to claim victory in the most crucial general elections from Dhubri and Jorhat parliamentary constituencies, respectively.











