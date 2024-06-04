Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sarbananda Sonowal leading with over 1 lakh votes

Guwahati, June 4: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is leading with 1,03,187 votes in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the latest data, Sonowal is leading against Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the trailing candidate till noon.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), is leading in eight out of 14 parliamentary constituencies.

According to the latest data on the ECI website, NDA is leading in Barpeta, Darrang-Udalguri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Guwahati, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Silchar, and Sonitpur.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is leading in four Lok Sabha constituencies. The opposition alliance is leading in Dhubri, Jorhat, Karimganj, and Nagaon.