Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rakibul Hussain poised for landslide victory in Dhubri

Dhubri, June 4: As the vote counting for the Dhubri parliamentary constituency continues, Indian National Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain has established a commanding lead. According to the latest updates at 2:35 PM, Hussain has secured 776,491 votes, accounting for 60.33% of the total votes counted so far.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate, Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, trails significantly with 249,874 votes, capturing 19.42% of the vote share. The Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) Zabed Islam follows in third place with 216,154 votes, amounting to 16.8%.

Notably, the Bharatiya Gana Parishad candidate, S. M. Jialul Haque, has garnered only 6,351 votes (0.49%), while independent candidates Faruk Khan and Biswajit Ray received 5,748 (0.45%) and 4,124 (0.32%) votes, respectively. Other candidates, including those from smaller parties and additional independents, have collectively received a minimal percentage of the votes.

The total number of votes counted stands at 1,286,971. Despite the substantial number of votes already tallied, the final results are still pending. A notable entry is the None of the Above (NOTA) option, which has received 8,050 votes, representing 0.63% of the total votes.

This election has seen a high voter turnout in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, reflecting robust democratic engagement in the region. The district administration, under the vigilant supervision of District Commissioner Diwakar Nath, has ensured a meticulous and transparent counting process at Bholanath College.

The political landscape in Dhubri appears poised for a significant shift with Rakibul Hussain's apparent victory, though official confirmation is awaited as the final votes are tallied. The community eagerly anticipates the conclusive results to see if the trends hold, cementing Hussain's lead and potentially shaping the future political dynamics of the constituency.