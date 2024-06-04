Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rakibul Hussain leading in Dhubri with over 1.17 lakh votes

Guwahati, June 4: Congress candidate Rakibul Islam is leading with 1,17,991 votes in Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency till 11 am during the counting day on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, Hussain is leading against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal as the trailing candidate.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi is leading with 29,033 votes against the BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi as the trailing candidate in Jorhat constituency, while Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading with 34,598 votes against Congress’ Mira Borthakur Goswami in Guwahati constituency.

In Nagaon constituency, Congress’ Pradyut Bordoloi is leading against the BJP's Suresh Borah with 11,828 votes.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat with 59,977 votes against Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the trailing candidate, while Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury is leading with 37,866 votes against Congress’ Deep Bayan.

In Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Dilip Saikia is leading with 51,547 votes against Congress’ Madhab Rajbangshi as trailing candidate, while BJP’s Amarsing Tisso is leading with 6,892 votes against Independent candidate J.I. Kathar as trailing candidate in Diphu.

Furthermore, BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is leading with 50,391 votes in Kaziranga, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Joyanta Basumatary is leading with 6,626 votes in Kokrajhar seat, BJP’s Pradan Baruah is leading with 46,689 votes in Lakhimpur seat, BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya is leading with 37,128 votes in Silchar seat, Congress’ Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury is leading with 8,824 votes, and BJP’s Ranjit Dutta is leading with 87,542 votes in Sonitpur seat.