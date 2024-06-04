Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Gaurav Gogoi likely to sweep victory in Jorhat seat

Guwahati, June 4: Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi is on his way to sweep a neck-to-neck victory in Jorhat parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, as he is leading with 1,21,841 against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Topon Kumar Gogoi till 3 pm on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, Gaurav received 6,29,674 votes, while Topon received 5,07,833 out of 11,62,942 votes counted till 3 pm.

It is learned that out of 17,18,272 voters, 79.98 percent i.e., around 13,74,273 voters’ turnout, was recorded in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Meanwhile, celebrations are underway in Dhubri as former Assam Cabinet Minister and Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain is leading with 5,54,560 votes in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading with 1,95,210 votes against Congress’ Mira Borthakur Goswami in the Guwahati constituency.

In Nagaon constituency, Congress’ Pradyut Bordoloi is leading against the BJP's Suresh Borah with 1,36,316 votes.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat with 2,53,313 votes against Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the trailing candidate. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury is leading with 1,62,647 votes against Congress’ Deep Bayan.

In Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Dilip Saikia is leading with 1,91,624 votes against Congress’ Madhab Rajbangshi as trailing candidate, while BJP’s Amarsing Tisso is leading with 95,673 votes against Independent candidate J.I. Kathar as trailing candidate in Diphu.

Furthermore, BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is leading with 1,43,870 votes in Kaziranga, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Joyanta Basumatary is leading with 42,912 votes in Kokrajhar seat, BJP’s Pradan Baruah is leading with 1,59,775 votes in Lakhimpur seat, BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya is leading with 1,80,862 votes in Silchar seat, Congress’ Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury is leading with 13,264 votes, and BJP’s Ranjit Dutta is leading with 2,47,080 votes in Sonitpur seat.