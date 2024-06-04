Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Bijuli Kalita continues to lead in Guwahati seat with over 1 lakh votes

Guwahati, June 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading with over 1 lakh votes in Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency till 1.30 pm.

According to the latest data, Bijuli is leading with 1,47,100 votes against Congress’ Mira Borthakur Goswami as the trailing candidate till 1.30 pm.

Former Assam Cabinet Minister and Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain is leading with 4,37,783 votes in Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal as the trailing candidate.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi is leading with 1,00,183 votes against the BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi as the trailing candidate in Jorhat constituency.

In Nagaon constituency, Congress’ Pradyut Bordoloi is leading against the BJP's Suresh Borah with 1,02,330 votes.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat with 2,02,624 votes against Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the trailing candidate. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury is leading with 1,15,165 votes against Congress’ Deep Bayan.

In Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Dilip Saikia is leading with 1,86,361 votes against Congress’ Madhab Rajbangshi as trailing candidate. BJP’s Amarsing Tisso is leading with 58,066 votes against Independent candidate J.I. Kathar as trailing candidate in Diphu.

Furthermore, BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is leading with 1,11,513 votes in Kaziranga, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Joyanta Basumatary is leading with 30,624 votes in Kokrajhar seat, BJP’s Pradan Baruah is leading with 1,56,385 votes in Lakhimpur seat, BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya is leading with 1,43,881 votes in Silchar seat, Congress’ Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury is leading with 1,302 votes, and BJP’s Ranjit Dutta is leading with 2,09,930 votes in Sonitpur seat.