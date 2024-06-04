Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: AGP’s Phani Bhusan Choudhury to claim Barpeta seat

Guwahati, June 4: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Asom Gana Parishad’s Phani Bhusan Choudhury is all set to claim Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, as he is leading with 1,82,968 votes till 4.20 pm on Tuesday.

As per the latest data, Choudhury received 6,55,504 votes, while the trailing candidate, Deep Bayan, from the Congress party received 4,73,863 votes out of total 12,74,812 votes counted so far.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Ranjit Dutta is leading with 3,05,090 votes against Congress’ Premlal Ganju as the trailing candidate from the Sonitpur constituency.