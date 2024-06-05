Lok Sabha Election 2024: Assam TMC hails opposition victory in key constituencies 

Guwahati, June 5: The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Ripun Bora hailed the performance of the opposition party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The results have garnered attention as the opposition managed to secure three seats in Assam.



In a press conference following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, Bora began by acknowledging the Congress party from the INDIA alliance for their success in securing these three crucial seats.

Expressing his gratitude, Bora thanked the people of Assam, West Bengal and India for their trust and support.

Bora stated that the election results marked the end of what he described as the "politics of dictatorship and communalism." He pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not achieve a majority, which he interpreted as a clear mandate from the people against the BJP's governance style.

Bora also predicted instability for any potential BJP-led government, suggesting that any government formed by the BJP would be temporary and would collapse. He further warned that under BJP rule, the country would face difficult days ahead, including a price hike and economic difficulties.