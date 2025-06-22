Locals reject relief, chase away Congress leaders in Goalpara over delayed response to eviction

Goalpara, June 22: Tension flared in Borpathar area of Goalpara on Sunday as angry locals confronted and chased away Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, accusing him and other Congress leaders of delayed response and inadequate support following the recent eviction drive at Hasila Beel.

The agitated crowd also forced Goalpara East MLA A.K. Rashid Alom, along with Congress MLAs Jadab Swargiary, Wazed Ali Choudhury, and Aftabuddin Mollah to leave the area. Vehicles belonging to Congress leader Partha Pratim Baruah and others were pelted with stones and mud, further intensifying the already volatile situation.

The Congress delegation had arrived at the eviction site to distribute relief materials to the displaced families. However, the evicted residents refused to accept any aid, expressing outrage over what they described as the leaders' inaction during the demolition of their homes.

“They came to visit us today, a week after the eviction. Where were they when the government destroyed our homes? We don’t need their relief,” said a visibly upset local resident.

In response to the unrest, police forces were deployed to the area to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

The flashpoint for the unrest traces back to June 16, when around 20 excavators and bulldozers were deployed at dawn to clear alleged encroachments at Hasila Beel in Goalpara district.

Several houses were demolished during the extensive eviction drive carried out by the Goalpara district administration.

According to the Assam government, the operation lawfully reclaimed 495 acres of government-notified wetland from long-standing encroachment.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development in a social media post on Thursday.

“The Government of Assam yesterday completed a lawful eviction drive at Hasila Beel, Goalpara, recovering nearly 495 acres of government-notified wetland that had been encroached upon for years,” he posted on a micro-blogging platform.

Sarma further stated that the drive "demonstrated our commitment to protecting Assam’s natural ecosystems while ensuring fairness and lawful action.”

The Chief Minister noted that Hasila Beel spans approximately 1,500 bighas, making it larger than the ecologically sensitive Deepor Beel near Guwahati, and added that it had been heavily encroached upon by illegal settlers over the years.