Locals protest proposed land allocation to NGO in Darrang district

Mangaldai, Dec 21: Residents of the Santipara, Krishna Nagar, and Gerimari areas here, as well as the authorities of a couple of government educational institutions, have moved the Darrang district commissioner and the circle officer of Mangaldai revenue circle against a proposal for settlement of three kathas of land under Dag No 2383 and 2384 in favour of an NGO. The recommendation in question was made at a meeting of the Sub-Division- al Land Advisory Committee (SDLAC), Darrang.

In a letter to the revenue authorities, the local people have opposed the decision taken at the SDLAC meeting and pointed out that the portion of land is a part of an open space which has been used by the local public to celebrate festivals like Rongali Bihu, Sadak Puja, and Saraswati Puja for nearly three decades. The letter added that the field concerned is the only open space in the locality where local children, including the students of three government educational institutions - Mangaldai Town Girls' LP School, Mangaldai Town Girls HS School and Mangaldai Town Boys' LP School-engage in sports and leisure activities.

It was further mentioned in the letter that the original size and shape of the land had al- ready been squeezed since 2012-13 and a substantial portion of the land was earlier voluntarily left by the people for construction of an overhead tank of the urban water supply scheme, in response to a verbal promise of the then deputy commissioner of Darrang that no further settlement recommendation will be made for the remaining part of land used as a public field.

Talking to the media, the local people narrated how they had made sacrifices for preservation of this public space by thwarting an attempt by a politically influential section to occupy the area. A number of local people had to appear before the court of an executive magistrate in connection with a case registered over the matter.

Meanwhile, the local people recently held a couple of meetings in this connection and reportedly decided to remain firm against the SD- LAC's recommendation and democratically keep on opposing the proposal. They have also sought the intervention of local MP Dilip Saikia and local MLA Basanta Das in this regard.





