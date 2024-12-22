Locals protest after tiger kills man in Kaliabor; only 1.5 kg of body recovered

Raha, Dec. 22: The locals of Kaliabor tea garden area, on Sunday registered a sit-in at the Silghat police post demanding justice to the family of a man killed by a straying tiger on Saturday.

Adding to the string of tiger attacks in Assam’s Kaliabor region, a local man, Basudev Karmakar, was suspected to have been killed and devoured by a tiger on Saturday night.

The mutilated body of the 55-year-old was discovered in the hills of the Silghat-Sonari village area on Sunday morning, sparking shock and anger among residents.









Silghat Police Patrol Post (AT Photo)

Karmakar had entered the forest with a group of nine others to cut wood but chose to stay behind when the group returned.

Concerned by his absence, villagers and forest officials launched a search operation at 7 PM, which was halted due to darkness and resumed the next morning.

The discovery of Karmakar’s remains sent shockwaves through the community. “It is terrifying that what we have recovered of Basudev’s body only weighs 1.5 kilos,” a local resident said, underscoring the gruesome nature of the attack.

The incident has intensified public outrage, with tea garden workers and local organisations demanding immediate action.

“If the authorities fail to address the issue today, we will block National Highway 37 tomorrow. Tea garden workers from 44 estates and student organisations will join the protest,” warned a local leader.

The region has been grappling with tiger-related terror for over three years, particularly in areas like Kaliabor Tea Gardens, Kamakhya Village, Sonari Village, and Sonari Tea Gardens.

Despite repeated appeals from the Assam Tea Workers’ Union and student organisations, residents allege that the Forest Department has taken no substantial steps to tackle the issue.

“This isn’t the first fatal attack. Three months ago, a man from Sonari Tea Garden was killed by a tiger. Just yesterday, another person was attacked and is now undergoing treatment at GMCH,” said a representative of the Assam Tea Workers’ Union.

The situation is compounded by fears that the tiger may have turned into a man-eater.

Local authorities have urged residents to avoid visiting the hills alone and confirmed that search operations are underway in the Kamakhya Reserve Forest.

“We have solar fencing intact and have informed higher authorities. Routine measures are being implemented,” an official said.

The Forest Department had earlier installed solar fencing in certain areas to keep tigers away from human settlements, but the recent surge in attacks has raised questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

As Kaliabor continues to grapple with tiger terror, the community’s patience is wearing thin, with demands for immediate and effective intervention growing louder.