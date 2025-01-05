Locals on Mizoram-Myanmar border now need 7-day pass to cross

Guwahati, Jan 5: In a bid to bolster security along the 510 km-long Mizoram-Myanmar border, residents living within 10 km on either side of the unfenced international boundary will now need a border pass to visit each other.

The directive, issued by the Centre, aims to enhance the monitoring and regulation of cross-border movement and it has been enforced from December 31.

The newly introduced border pass initiative, which comes under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will be issued by security agencies guarding the border, including state police, Assam Rifles, and health officials.

The scheme impacts six districts in Mizoram—Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip—which share the border with Myanmar's Chin state.

A public notice released by the Champhai district police recently states that individuals wishing to travel across the border between India and Myanmar must now obtain a border pass that remains valid for just seven days.

To apply for the pass, residents must present proof of residence within a 10 km radius of the border.

Such proof can be obtained from the local police station officer-in-charge, village chief, or government-recognised village authority and remains valid for a year.

Notably, the border pass is valid for only seven days, and it must be returned to the same crossing point from which it was issued.

The crossing points at Zokhawthar and Hnahlan will be operational from Monday to Saturday, between 6:00 am and 3:30 pm, to facilitate this process.

Each pass will be issued to one adult per application. For minors, parents must accompany them, and the details of up to three children can be included on a single pass issued to one parent.

Should a parent need to bring more than three children, an additional pass will be issued to them.

