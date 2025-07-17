PMAY beneficiaries protest eviction plan in Dhubri, say BJP broke their trust

Dhubri, July 17: Challenging claims that eviction drives target only minorities, the Hindu community of Bahadurtari in Dhubri recently protested a "proposed" eviction in their locality.

The protest followed a joint inspection on Wednesday by officials from the district administration, Dhubri Municipal Board, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and the local ward commissioner.

The inspection was aimed at finalising the alignment of an alternate road connecting the Dhubri terminal to the nearest National Highway.

Later, officials told the press that a detailed project report (DPR) is currently being prepared by NHIDCL.

The locals, however, rue that they have been kept in the dark about the meeting and are now afraid of losing their homes, recently built Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“Meetings were held with the district administration and higher authorities, but not a single one with us,” said one protestor.

Majority of the affected families said they had only recently moved into concrete homes under the PMAY, "having spent their lives in thatched huts".

“We are still under debt from building these houses under PMAY. Now, they’re pushing us back into poverty with this eviction,” a resident lamented.

Residents, however, informed that they haven't yet recieved any formal eviction notices.

The protest also turned political, as several residents vowed to abandon support for the BJP, the party they claim they voted for.

“We voted for them. In a place like Dhubri, BJP was struggling, but we stood by them. Now look at us. The very party we voted for, has left us on the streets. We will never vote for them again,” said protester.

As the local anger simmers, residents have urged the Chief Minister to intervene, offer rehabilitation, and halt the eviction. “We have nowhere else to go. Don't abandon us to die,” a woman begged.

The government is yet to issue an official statement on the proposed eviction in the area.