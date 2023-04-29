Locals in Biswanath Chariali allege corruption in road construction work

Biswanath Chariali, Apr 29: People in Biswanath Chariali’s Kumolia expressed concern over the construction of road near Kumolia panchayat and alleged drastic irregularities on the part of the government as well as the contractor responsible for the construction work.

As per sources, the route leading to Chalia Chapri under Kumolia panchayat of Biswanath is under construction since past 15-20 days. The road is being constructed using paver blocks. However, locals alleged that the blocks are neither cemented properly nor does it have side beams to support the blocks which is leading to the formation of gaps within the blocks.

Locals further claimed that the poor quality of work has disrupted communication in the area. “This road is an important route as it leads to the Kumolia panchayat. People are finding it difficult to commute through the road. In the name of development they are only harassing the public whereas a section of people are making money with poor quality work,” said a resident.

According to sources, Rs 10 lakh was allocated for the construction of this road and the road was constructed by a contractor named Shantiram.

The locals are demanding proper action against the irregularities and the contractor in question from the local MLA.