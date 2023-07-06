Locals concerned over use of tinted glass on vehicles in Bajali

Guwahati, July 6: At a time when the transport department of Assam is becoming strict against the traffic rule violators, many vehicle owners are using tinted glass or black glass on their vehicles which is illegal.

Locals in Pathsala area at Bajali-subdivision of Assam complained that some people use black glass for sunlight protection but a section of boys and girls are seen in illegal activities inside the black glass cars on roads.

They also complained some youngsters parked luxury cars on National Highways by using fully black glass to consume alcohol which is very dangerous for the other riders.

A local said, "Many businessmen are using black glass on their luxury cars by using a press logo of various news portals. The police administration and transport department should look into the matter."

According to law, the use of black sun films is banned. However, tinted glass can be used provided that the windscreen and rear window glass have visibility of at least 70 per cent and the side windows have visibility of at least 50 per cent.